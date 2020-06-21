New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Harper Lane Reversible University Pride 3-Piece Full / Queen Quilt Set
$19 $39
free shipping w/ $35

It's $20 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more qualify for free shipping.
  • It's available in several colors at this price (Blue / White pictured).
Features
  • 92" x 90" quilt
  • two 20" x 26" standard shams
  • Model: 12808
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Bedding Walmart
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register