It's $7 under list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- They are available for pickup only and availability may vary by ZIP code.
- includes 8" shop scissors and 10" off-set shop scissors
- Model: 57629
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Metric & SAE socket sizes
- includes 3-drawer storage chest
- Model: 81333
That's the best price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Lowe's
- metric & standard (SAE)
- mix of 10 stubby & 20 standard length wrenches
- 15° offset
- Model: 81331
That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $4 shipping fee.
- S2 modified bits
- magnet bit tip holders holds 1" bit tips
- Model: DWAX100
That's $30 under list and a good price for a mechanic's tool set.
Update: Curbside pickup is no longer available, but it is available to be shipped. Buy Now at Northern Tool
Opt for curbside pickup (choose ship-to-store at checkout) where available to dodge the $7.99 shipping charge.
- includes SAE & metric sockets, a ratchet, extension bar, adapter, wrenches, a magnetic bit handle w/ screwdriver, nut driver bits, & hex keys
- Model: 987631
That's $19 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- large assortment of hand tools for home and auto repair/maintenance
You'd pay twice this for a similar tool elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes small and medium flat driver, Philips head driver, wire stripper, pry bar, bottle opener, and lanyard hole
- titanium nitride coating
- airline safe
- Model: 30-001501NA
Save on over 150 items from smart assistants to security cameras. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99 or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Huge savings on an interesting selection of lighting and ceiling fans. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on most orders over $45.
Save on a selection of patio furniture including dining sets, conversation sets, lounge chairs, throw pillows, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99 or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Take $249 off this set of seven cordless power tools. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 1/2" drill/driver
- 6-1/2" circular saw
- LED work light
- reciprocating saw
- oscillating multi-tool grinder
- 2 batteries & charger
- Model: DCKSS721D2
That's a savings of $40. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Battery not included.
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- brushless motor
- 180mph output
- variable-speed trigger
- removable blower tube
- includes inflate/deflate adapter
- Model: KJB 124B-03
That's a savings of $50 off the list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 12" cut swatch
- 0.065" line
- up to 60-minute run time
- includes 2.0Ah battery and charger
- Model: KST 2040-06
That's a savings of $70 off the list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $79 delivery fee.
- mulching and side discharge capabilities
- 7-position height adjustment
- includes 4.0Ah battery
- Model: KM 4040-06
It's $30 under list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 0.5" brushless drill/driver
- 0.25" brushless impact driver
- 2.0Ah battery
- charger
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Sign In or Register