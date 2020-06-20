New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Augason Farms Emergency 4-Person 72-Hour Food Supply
$59 $88
free shipping

It's $39 under what you'd pay direct from Augason Farms, however it's currently out of stock there. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • kit is contained in a 4-gallon watertight pail including 176 servings and 26,670 total calories
  • Model: 5-20100
