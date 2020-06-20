New
Best Buy · 55 mins ago
Logitech C270 720p HD Webcam
$28
curbside pickup

While not the best price we've seen, it's one of the few times we've seen a Logitech webcam under $50 available in nearly half a year. Buy Now at Best Buy

  • Opt for curbside pickup to avoid the $5.99, otherwise orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.
  • 1280x720 video at 30 fps
  • 3-megapixel still resolution
  • USB
  • Model: 960-000581
