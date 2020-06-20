While not the best price we've seen, it's one of the few times we've seen a Logitech webcam under $50 available in nearly half a year. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid the $5.99, otherwise orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.
- 1280x720 video at 30 fps
- 3-megapixel still resolution
- USB
- Model: 960-000581
That's half off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at TomTop
- It may take up to two weeks to arrive.
- autofocus
- 360° field of view
- advanced light correction
- omni-directional microphones
Apply coupon code "5S9RH573" for a savings of $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Coocamber via Amazon.
- plug & play
- autofocus
- Model: hadf
Apply coupon code "AWFAMJ94" for a savings of $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Rxurign via Amazon.
- fixed focus
- plug & play
- built-in microphone
That's a savings of $9. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dinwa3618 via eBay.
- built-in noise reduction microphone
- manually focusing lens
- 360° rotating head
- Model: GL68
Save on over 70 selections from brands including Apple, Asus, HP, Dell, and Lenovo.
Update: Starting prices have dropped to $150.99. Shop Now at Best Buy
- While essentially new, these laptops may not ship in their original packaging.
You can save on a comprehensive range of appliances small and large here including food processors, air purifiers, microwaves, and washers, from many big brands. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping adds $5.49, or get free shipping with $35 (curbside pickup may also be available).
- It's unclear what the warranty situation here is and it may very from item to item.
Shop speakers, headphones, subwoofers, adapters, and more from brands like Bose, Beats, and Sony. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Orders over $35 bag free shipping or opt for curbside pickup (where available) to avoid shipping charges.
Save on a range of open-box TVs with a variety of features. Shop Now at Best Buy
That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Health Mate via Amazon.
- compatible with all iOS devices
- Bluetooth
- rechargeable battery
- includes USB charging cable
- Model: 920-006701
That's the best price we could find by $4, although most stores charge $100. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- control up to 8 devices
- IR mini-blaster for inside cabinet
- Bluetooth control of PS3 and Wii consoles
- IR control for Xbox 360 and Xbox One
- Harmony control app for Apple and Android
- compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
- Model: 915-000238
Enable alerts for this product
