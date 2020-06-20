New
Ends Today
Best Buy · 1 hr ago
Renogy E.FLEX 30 Portable Solar Panel
$70 $140
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by at least $40, as most retailers charge list price. Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • 30 watts
  • 5 volts
  • 6 amperes
  • 3 USB ports
  • Model: R30EF-G1
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 13 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Gadgets Best Buy
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register