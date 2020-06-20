That's the lowest price we could find by at least $40, as most retailers charge list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 30 watts
- 5 volts
- 6 amperes
- 3 USB ports
- Model: R30EF-G1
That's $28 under list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by dinwa3618 via eBay.
- waterproof dial
- designed to find gold & silver jewelry
- 2 modes
- headphone jack
- Model: MD4030
It's hard to find another such key chain with this range of features and it's currently $15 off list. Buy Now at HSN
- digital tire gauge
- emergency glass breaker
- seatbelt cutter
- emergency whistle
- flashing red LED and a white LED flashlight
They're not shoes, and they don't exactly hover, but it's $100 less than you'd pay at Amazon. (This price is also tied with our Black Friday mention.) Buy Now at UntilGone
- Note: you'll need to remove the insurance add-on in cart to get this price.
- runs up to 45 minutes per charge
- supports up to 220-lbs
- IP54 waterproof protection
- top speed of 12mph
That's the best deal we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Walmart charges the same price; Home Depot also ties, but requires a spend of $45 or more for free shipping.
- indoor/outdoor temperature (F/C) & humidity (%RH) with min/max records and customizable alerts
- dynamic color forecast display & forecast tendency indicator
- barometric pressure with historical graph
- Model: 308-1416-TBP
That's about $6 less than most other sellers charge. Buy Now at Amazon
- Atomic self setting time & date
- Auto daylight savings
- Crescendo alarm
- Blue LED backlight
- Model: 617-1280
Save on over 70 selections from brands including Apple, Asus, HP, Dell, and Lenovo.
Update: Starting prices have dropped to $150.99. Shop Now at Best Buy
- While essentially new, these laptops may not ship in their original packaging.
You can save on a comprehensive range of appliances small and large here including food processors, air purifiers, microwaves, and washers, from many big brands. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping adds $5.49, or get free shipping with $35 (curbside pickup may also be available).
- It's unclear what the warranty situation here is and it may very from item to item.
Shop speakers, headphones, subwoofers, adapters, and more from brands like Bose, Beats, and Sony. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Orders over $35 bag free shipping or opt for curbside pickup (where available) to avoid shipping charges.
Save on a range of open-box TVs with a variety of features. Shop Now at Best Buy
That's the best price we could find by $3. You'll never forget the position of the planets again with this mural. Buy Now at Amazon
- printed on nonwoven material
- comprised of 6 panels
- Model: WALS0270
Do some touching-up around the house at a $27 savings. Buy Now at Walmart
- It's available in Smooth & Textured finishes in Chocolate or Redwood.
Shop options from 3- to 8-feet tall and 10- to 50-feet wide. Shop Now at Wayfair
- Shipping adds $4.99 or is free with orders of $35 or more.
- Available in many sizes and several colors (Gray pictured).
- 170 GSM 100% non-recycled high-density polyethlene
- 90% visibility and 95% UV blockage
- reinforced stitched edges
- anti-rust brass grommets
- Model: TAP0
Clip the on-page $15 off coupon and apply code "CXK4CEWX" to get this price (which is $18 under our mention from three weeks ago). Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Banyan Imports via Amazon.
- distills up to 6 gallons per day
- auto off
- Model: DWD-ZB01-00
