New
Lowe's · 1 hr ago
Emsco City Pickers Raised Garden Bed
$30
free shipping w/ $45

That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Lowe's

Tips
  • Available in Earth Brown.
  • Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or pad your order to $45 and bag free shipping.
Features
  • measures 24" x 20" x 10"
  • 2-gallon self-watering reservoir
  • swivel casters
  • Model: 2345D
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Garden Lowe's Emsco
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register