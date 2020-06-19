New
Crutchfield · 38 mins ago
Logitech Harmony Hub
$70 $100
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $4, although most stores charge $100. Buy Now at Crutchfield

Features
  • control up to 8 devices
  • IR mini-blaster for inside cabinet
  • Bluetooth control of PS3 and Wii consoles
  • IR control for Xbox 360 and Xbox One
  • Harmony control app for Apple and Android
  • compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
  • Model: 915-000238
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 38 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Universal Remote Controls Crutchfield Logitech
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register