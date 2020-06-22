Save $69 more than the next best price we found. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by gshopper1_6 via eBay.
- bagless, easy empty container
- 2,200mAh lithium battery
- converts to handheld vac
- 20 to 35 minute run time
- 3 nozzle attachments
- Model: WP536
That's $101 less than Amazon's best price. Buy Now at Walmart
- 1500Pa suction power
- up to 100 minutes of runtime on a single charge
- touch controls
- compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home
- Model: T2123111
Apply coupon code "D3TY236L" for a savings of $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Ranio via Amazon.
- handheld
- 120-watts
- HEPA washable filter
- wet or dry use
- 15-foot cord
- Model: VC01
It's $101 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in White (pictured) or Black.
- high-precision laser navigation system
- 13 sensors
- 180ml water tank
- up to 3 hours of clean time on a single charge
- Model: RSD0108US
Outside of a close price on eBay, it's the best price we could find for this quantity by $5. Buy Now at Groupon
- flexible suction tubes that reach small cracks and crevices
- fits most vacuums
Save on a broad selection of Bissell vacuum cleaners, including new and refurbished models. Shop Now at eBay
- The refurbs have 6-month Bissell warranties.
- These are sold by Bissell via eBay.
Save on a range of refurb and new items. Vacuums start at $130 and air purifiers/fans at $190. Shop Now at eBay
- All items are sold by Dyson via eBay.
- Refurb items are backed by a 6-month Dyson warranty.
That's $121 less than you'd pay elsewhere today and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Walmart
- includes home base and virtual wall unit
- 90 minute max run time
- voice control compatible
- 7" cleaning path width
- Model: R890020
Save on new, refurb, and open-box headphones (starting from $49.95), speakers (starting from $74.95), and soundbars (starting from $144.95). Shop Now at eBay
- Refurbished items carry a 1-year Bose warranty.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
Save yourself some extra cash by opting for these certified refurbished headphones and speakers. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- These items include a 1-year Bose warranty.
At time of publishing this sale has no fewer than three Google phones in its first two rows, but the fact remains: it also contains great savings on new, refurb, and open-box MacBooks, iPhones, AirPods, and iPads. Shop Now at eBay
- Proof!
- Warranties for the refurbished and open-box items will vary by seller.
That's the best shipped price we could find by $5. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by xtifit via eBay.
That's $6 under our July mention, a low by $14, and the best we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- no hub required
- up to 12 on/off programs daily
- control electrical devices via mobile app
- Model: 50050
Do some touching-up around the house at a $27 savings. Buy Now at Walmart
- It's available in Smooth & Textured finishes in Chocolate or Redwood.
They're well-reviewed by Amazon users and marked $8 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by BodybayDirect via Amazon
Shop options from 3- to 8-feet tall and 10- to 50-feet wide. Shop Now at Wayfair
- Shipping adds $4.99 or is free with orders of $35 or more.
- Available in many sizes and several colors (Gray pictured).
- 170 GSM 100% non-recycled high-density polyethlene
- 90% visibility and 95% UV blockage
- reinforced stitched edges
- anti-rust brass grommets
- Model: TAP0
