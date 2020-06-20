New
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
$7 $12
free shipping
That's a low by $5, and you'd pay double on Amazon. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Features
- 8 hours 45 minutes runtime
- 75-foot beam distance
- LED emitter
- 16 lumen
- Model: 018100-0100-120
Details
Comments
Expires 6/20/2020
Published 1 hr ago
Amazon · 2 days ago
Glandu 6,000-Lumen LED Super Bright Spotlight
$23 $46
free shipping
Apply coupon code "503GT9TO" for a savings of $23. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Senread via Amazon.
Features
- rechargeable
- 9,600mAh power bank
- 6 lighting modes
- IPX4 waterproof
Amazon · 19 hrs ago
Cesailt 60W Garage Light 2-Pack
$21 $30
free shipping
Coupon code "8DBK8MZR" saves you $9. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Cesailt via Amazon.
Features
- 6,000 lumen output
- 90° adjustable panels
- 6500K daylight white
Amazon · 4 days ago
Coast G20 Inspection Beam Penlight LED Flashlight
$8 $23
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- adjustable clip
- 72-ft. beam
- uses 2 AAA batteries (included)
TomTop · 1 mo ago
UV Sterilizer Light
$21 $51
free shipping
That's $30 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at TomTop
Tips
- Ships from China and may take up to 20 business days to arrive.
Features
- 1,800mAh rechargeable battery
- 3-5 minute quick disinfection
B&H Photo Video · 1 wk ago
Father's Day Deals at B&H Photo Video
up to 83% off
free shipping
Save on MacBooks, iPads, cameras, SD cards, printers, and much more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
B&H Photo Video · 1 day ago
Unlocked Motorola Moto One Dual-SIM 64GB Android Smartphone
$150 $400
free shipping
That's $250 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Features
- 5.9" 1520x720 IPS Gorilla Glass display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 2GHz 8-core CPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: PAD30016US
B&H Photo Video · 1 mo ago
B&H Photo Video Pro Video, Lighting & Audio Event
Discounts on dozens of items
free shipping w/ $49
Start your new quarantine career as a YouTuber with video cameras, lighting arrays, and more from B&H Photo Video. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Tips
- Orders over $49 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping starts at $3.99.
B&H Photo Video · 21 hrs ago
Apple Deals at B&H Photo Video
from $70
free shipping
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Airpods, Apple watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
