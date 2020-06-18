That's the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now at Adorama
- Up to 4K 3840 x 2160 resolution
- Swann PRO-4KMSFB bullet cameras
- infrared night vision
- 90° viewing angle
- True Detect PIR thermal motion sensor
- Model: SWDVK-455802FB-US
Coupon code "7F5KPWF4" cuts the price by $160, an effective discount of 50% off. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by New Fashion via Amazon.
- 4-channel HD NVR recorder
- 1TB hard drive
- IP66 waterproof rated
- motion detection
Clip the 10% off on-page coupon and apply code "JMCMVB2Y" to save $26. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by ReolinkUSOnline via Amazon.
- 2560 x 1920 (5MP) video resolution
- IP66 waterproof rating
- 3X optical zoom
- app controlled
- night vision
- Model: RLC-410-5MP
Clip the 10% off on page coupon and apply code "AWXD6CI9" for a savings of $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by BJWiYA via Amazon.
- two-way audio
- 130° wide-angle
- waterproof and dustproof
- includes micro USB charging cable
- motion detection with alerts and recording
- supports cloud storage and TF card storage
- infrared light night vision with 32-foot range
It's $5 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Best Buy charges a buck more with free shipping.
- 110° field of view
- infrared night vision
- compatible with Android or iOS
- 2-way audio recording
- blue LED
- free trial of Blink cloud storage
