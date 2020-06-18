That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 40" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution LED display
- Android TV with Disney+, Google Play Movies & TV, HBO Max, HBO NOW, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, Spotify, YouTube, and more
- 2 HDMI ports; 1 USB port
- compatible with Google Assistant
- Model: 40S330
That's the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now at Amazon
- Best Buy matches this price.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Amazon Video, Hulu, more)
- compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- USB 2.0 port & 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 43S425
That's the lowest price we could find by $49. Buy Now at Walmart
- 2160p Ultra HD resolution with 4K upscaling
- content streaming via Roku TV (Netflix, Youtube, Hulu Plus, more)
- USB
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 55R615
