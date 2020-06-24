New
Lowe's · 28 mins ago
Craftsman 5-Tier Freestanding Shelving Unit
$50 $75
free shipping

That's a savings of $25. Buy Now at Lowe's

Features
  • measures 24" x 40 " x 72"
  • 250-lb. capacity per shelf
  • Square poles for extra strength
  • Model: CMXRHBP24X40SH
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 6/24/2020
    Published 28 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Tool Storage & Organization Lowe's Craftsman
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register