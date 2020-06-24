New
Kobalt 24-volt Max Jobsite Blower
$39 $79
That's a savings of $40. Buy Now at Lowe's

  • Battery not included.
  • Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
  • brushless motor
  • 180mph output
  • variable-speed trigger
  • removable blower tube
  • includes inflate/deflate adapter
  • Model: KJB 124B-03
