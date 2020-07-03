This primer is ideal for repairing small holes, cracks, and damaged surfaces such as drywall, plaster, stucco, and wood. Buy Now at Lowe's
- The price varies by each store, including stores in the same city/area.
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on most orders over $45.
- hides repair after painting
- no shrinking or cracking
- Model: PPP-10-BB
Expires 7/3/2020
Published 47 min ago
Apply coupon code "Yaheetech29" for a savings of $17. Buy Now at yaheetech.shop
- interlocking
- covers about 10 square feet
- solid fir wood
Do some touching-up around the house at a $27 savings. Buy Now at Walmart
- It's available in Smooth & Textured finishes in Chocolate or Redwood.
Change or revitalize the look of your furniture, tabletops, kitchen cabinets, and more with these stick-on adhesives. Shop Now at Home Depot
That's $1 off, $1 under our mention from a few days ago, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Huryfox via Amazon.
- Available in Brown.
- 1" width
Save on over 150 items from smart assistants to security cameras. Shop Now at Lowe's
Huge savings on an interesting selection of lighting and ceiling fans. Shop Now at Lowe's
That's a savings of $25. Buy Now at Lowe's
- measures 24" x 40 " x 72"
- 250-lb. capacity per shelf
- Square poles for extra strength
- Model: CMXRHBP24X40SH
Save on a selection of patio furniture including dining sets, conversation sets, lounge chairs, throw pillows, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Grab this household essential at a very popular price. Buy Now at Walmart
- in a range of sizes
- 800 MPR
- lasts up to three months
It's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- AM/FM radio
- 24dB NRR
- safe volume control technology
- rotary tuning dial
- Model: 90542-3DC
