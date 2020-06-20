Apply coupon code "EMCDMGP33" for a savings of $30. It's $25 under our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find by $72. Buy Now at Newegg
- 1920 x 1080 resolution
- 60Hz
- adjustable stand
- TUV certified blue light filter
- Model: C624AQH
You'll pay $3 more at Newegg and $179 or more at other major retailers. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- It's backorder until June 29, but you can order now at this price.
- 1920 x 1080 resolution
- USB Type-C port for video & micro USB port for power
- Model: PM161Q
That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Staples
- 23.8" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
- fully integrated sound
- 4-5.9 ms response time
- Model: UM.QB7AA.003
That's the best deal we could find by $47. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 1920x1200 native resolution
- adaptive sync
- 4-port USB 3.1 hub
- HDMI & DisplayPort inputs
- Model: UM.FB7AA.001
It's $20 under list price. Buy Now at Newegg
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- HDMI, DVI, and VGA inputs
- Model: UM.UX2AA.001
These start at $60 via third-party sellers. Buy Now at Amazon
- 360° rotation
- 180° swivel
- 15° to 85° tilt angle
- supports monitors up to 11-lbs. on each arm
- C-clamp or grommet mount installation
- Model: LYSB00ST052XS-CMPTRACCS
That's $50 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at BuyDig
- No warranty information is available, however the seller does offer a 45-day return policy.
- 27" 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution 4K UHD LED display
- AMD FreeSync
- HDMI, DisplayPort
- Model: 27UD68-P
Not only are these models discounted by up to 25% off, but by shopping via Dell's Member Purchase Program, you'll get an extra 5% off (prices reflect this discount.) Shop Now at Dell Home
- You'll need to checkout as a guest to get the extra 5% off.
That's the best price we could find by $39. Buy Now at Samsung
- 1 HDMI input
- AMD FreeSync technology
- 1920 x 1080 (1080p) resolution
- 60Hz refresh rate
- Model: LC27F398FWNXZA
It's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Newegg
- 4 digital coaxial inputs
- 2 channels
- up to 45W per channel
- Model: SX-10AE
That's the best price we could find by $10, although most charge around $210 or more. Buy Now at Newegg
- 2 speakers
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 25ms response time
- Mini HDMI & USB-C
- Model: OPTIX MAG161V
Apply coupon code "93XPK96" to get this deal on a gaming desktop that features all the bells and whistles. (It's also $1,000 under what you'd pay from Acer direct.) Buy Now at Newegg
- 8th-gen. Intel Core i7-8700K Coffee Lake 3.7GHz 6-core CPU (liquid-cooled)
- 32GB RAM; 2TB HDD; 256GB PCIe SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti 11GB graphics card
- PredatorSense (allows user control over fan speed, CPU/GPU optimization, RGB lighting, etc.)
- RGB mechanical gaming keyboard
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's a huge $130 under the next best price. Buy Now at Newegg
- Available in Elongated or Round.
- Sold by Homevana via Newegg.
- side control panel
- heated seat
- air dryer
- Model: BB-800
That's the best price we could find by $69. Buy Now at Amazon
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U 2.6GHz Dual Core Processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 in S mode
- Model: A515-43-R19L
That's $5 below our mention from February and at least $88 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at Rakuten
- Sold by Acer Recertified via Rakuten.
- Rockchip RK3399 SoC 2GHz quad-core processor
- 9.7" 2048x1536 touchscreen display
- 4GB RAM and 32GB internal storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: D651N-K9WT
That's the lowest price we could find by $84. Buy Now at Groupon
- Intel Celeron N3060 1.6GHz Braswell dual-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 LCD display
- 16GB SSD 2GB RAM
- Chrome OS
- Model: CB3-532-C47C
