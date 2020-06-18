It's a savings of $470 off list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 6.5" glass fiber cone
- 8-ohms impedance
- 45Hz - 20kHz frequency response
- 8.25" mounting cutout
- 4.75" mounting depth
- paintable grille
- Model: MAG6R
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Save on name-brand soundbars, with prices starting at $170 after savings. Shop Now at Amazon
That's the lowest price we could find by $450. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- six 2" woofers
- two 1" tweeters
- frequency response 76Hz to 20kHz
- built-in Chromecast
- Model: HKENCH800GRAAM
Take half off with the on-page coupon. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Sunvalley Brands via Amazon.
- 5" 40W subwoofer
- remote control
- Bluetooth, optical, coaxial, and aux connections
- Model: TT-SK020
Save $697 and be the least appreciated neighbour ever with these powerful speakers. Buy Now at Adorama
- In Walnut
- 2 S 809 Floorstanding Dolby Atmos Ready Speakers
- Jamo S 81 CEN Center Speaker
- 2 Jamo S 801 Bookshelf Dolby Atmos Ready Speakers
- Jamo S 810 SUB 150W 10" Subwoofer
- Model: 1064578 K2
Save on over 70 selections from brands including Apple, Asus, HP, Dell, and Lenovo. Shop Now at Best Buy
- While essentially new, these laptops may not ship in their original packaging.
You can save on a comprehensive range of appliances small and large here including food processors, air purifiers, microwaves, and washers, from many big brands. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping adds $5.49, or get free shipping with $35 (curbside pickup may also be available).
- It's unclear what the warranty situation here is and it may very from item to item.
There's mini arcade games for less than $20 and controllers from $45, among many other offerings including consoles, headsets, and charging stations. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping is free with orders of $35 or more. (It starts at $3.99 below that, although curbside pickup may also be available.)
Shop speakers, headphones, subwoofers, adapters, and more from brands like Bose, Beats, and Sony. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Orders over $35 bag free shipping or opt for curbside pickup (where available) to avoid shipping charges.
Sign In or Register