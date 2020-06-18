That's the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Newegg
- maximize investments
- realized and unrealized gains
- continuously updated quotes
- minimize taxes on investments
- Model: 170283
Use this free service to conduct virtual meetings. Shop Now
- Google Meet will be gradually expanding its availability to more and more people over the following weeks. This means you might not be able to create meetings at meet.google.com right away, but you can sign up to be notified when it's available.
- Join or start meetings
Right now, it's pretty bold to go anywhere, so forget about going where no man's gone before, and make video calls using these Star Trek backgrounds instead. You can say "on-screen" as they're connecting. Shop Now
- Hey CBS, you could make a series about all the non-bridge crew that never get a focus, and call it Star Trek: Backgrounds, and I'll only take a nominal fee.
It's a great, stimulating way to keep kids occupied for hours for free. Shop Now
- Go behind the scenes with Disney Imagineers and complete project-based exercises to design a theme park
Improve your mind by exploring different courses across a spectrum of subjects, including computer science, religion, health, history, art, and much more. Shop Now
- 64 courses to choose from
It's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Newegg
- 4 digital coaxial inputs
- 2 channels
- up to 45W per channel
- Model: SX-10AE
That's the best price we could find by $10, although most charge around $210 or more. Buy Now at Newegg
- 2 speakers
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 25ms response time
- Mini HDMI & USB-C
- Model: OPTIX MAG161V
That's a huge $130 under the next best price. Buy Now at Newegg
- Available in Elongated or Round.
- Sold by Homevana via Newegg.
- side control panel
- heated seat
- air dryer
- Model: BB-800
That's the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by Pioneer Home USA via Newegg.
- 80W capacity
- 4" woofers
- 1" tweeters
- Model: SP-BS22-LR
Do some touching-up around the house at a $27 savings. Buy Now at Walmart
- It's available in Smooth & Textured finishes in Chocolate or Redwood.
They're well-reviewed by Amazon users and marked $8 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by BodybayDirect via Amazon
- silicone construction
- non-toxic; hypoallergenic
- Model: BD11711
You'd pay around $25 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Simply Convenient Solutions via Amazon
- made from High Impact Polystyrene (HIPS)
- Model: SS1
Apply coupon code "VMGIIY23" to save $18. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Lumary Electrical via Amazon.
- voice control via Amazon Echo or Google Home
- control wirelessly with Lumary or Smart Life app
- 2 USB ports per outlet
- Model: L-WOSU100
1 comment
Dump Intuit and answer your finance management requirements with MoneyDance - a superior product, less bloat, and $50 buys you a non-temporally limited usage (doesn't artificially expire). A purchase of MoneyDance at least used to include one free upgrade to the next version, and half-price upgrades thereafter. But unlike with Intuit, your software won't "break" after a year even if you decide not to upgrade.
I used MSMoney (till MS killed it) then Quicken for many years (because I thought I had to) then I found MoneyDance and I'm thrilled to kiss Intuit GOODBYE
