Quicken Premier 2020 1-Year Subscription
$60 $75
digital download

Features
  • maximize investments
  • realized and unrealized gains
  • continuously updated quotes
  • minimize taxes on investments
Critical Consumer
Subscription model - garbage!

Dump Intuit and answer your finance management requirements with MoneyDance - a superior product, less bloat, and $50 buys you a non-temporally limited usage (doesn't artificially expire). A purchase of MoneyDance at least used to include one free upgrade to the next version, and half-price upgrades thereafter. But unlike with Intuit, your software won't "break" after a year even if you decide not to upgrade.

I used MSMoney (till MS killed it) then Quicken for many years (because I thought I had to) then I found MoneyDance and I'm thrilled to kiss Intuit GOODBYE
46 min ago