That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
- voice-activated speaker powered by Amazon Alexa
- built-in microphone array
- far-field voice recognition
- 360° sound and responsive lighting
- Model: HKALLUREBLKAM
-
Expires 6/27/2020
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Add two to cart and use coupon code "FLEX2PK" to get this all-time low price. Buy Now at Amazon
- voice control w/ Alexa
- USB slot
- optional modules, such as night-light or motion sensor
Save nearly 30%, provided you score the invitation. Buy Now at Amazon
- You have to request an invitation to preorder as quantities are limited. Not all requests will be granted.
- protects privacy via an action button that wakes up Alexa
- pairs with compatible smartphones via Alexa app
- connects your top contact with speed dial
- scratch- and water-resistant
- all-day battery
That's $8 off and the best price we've ever seen for just one of these; Amazon often sells them as a pair for $35. Buy Now at Amazon
- optional modules, such as night-light or motion sensor
- voice control w/ Alexa
- USB port
You'll pay at least $5 more elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- HD video
- motion sensor
- 2-way audio
- Alexa compatible
- Model: RMBL-1809H
You can use these for Zoom and other video-call backgrounds: Excite your colleagues with the grandeur of Asgard! Go retro with a comic based background! Add some tech savvy mystique into the mix with Tony Starks' lab! Shop Now
NASA offers up a whole host of resources for parents, educators, museums, and curious individuals, in commemoration of Earth Day's 50th anniversary. Shop Now
- educational resources, including Climate Science Resources, Living Landscapes, NASA Wavelength, and NASA Museum Alliance
- visuals, including NASA Earth Day Posters, NASA Earth Observatory, NASA Image and Video Library, and the NASA Eyes on Earth app
- videos, including NASA’s Earth Minute, NASA Explorers: Cryosphere, and NASA’s Frontiers of Climate Science
- "Earth: A Photo Essay" and "Earth at Night" eBooks
Maybe you're still social distancing. Doesn't mean you can't make video calls more magical! Download one of six backgrounds to use during these calls and visit the wonderful world of Disney! Shop Now
- Scroll to the middle of the page for downloading instructions.
- six backgrounds are available
Japanese Animation Studio Ghibli has released 12 artworks that people are flocking to use as Zoom and other video-call backgrounds. Add some spark to your next catch-up, dazzle people with mirages and a splash of color. Shop Now
- 12 picture selections
That's the lowest price we could find by $450. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- six 2" woofers
- two 1" tweeters
- frequency response 76Hz to 20kHz
- built-in Chromecast
- Model: HKENCH800GRAAM
Save $220 more than the next best price we found. Buy Now at Harman Kardon
- In Black or Grey
- 2 25mm tweeters and 13cm mid/bass driver
- Google Home app compatible
- 802.11ac wireless
- Google Assistant
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Chromecast
- 200 watts
- Model: HKCITATION500BLKAM
Save $190 off list price. Buy Now at Harman Kardon
- 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- fold flat design
- Bluetooth with NFC pairing
- Model: HKSOHOBTBLK
That's a $70 low and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Newegg
- Available in
Black orGray.
- Google Assistant
- Bluetooth 4.2; 802.11ac
- Model: HKCITATION100BLKAM
Sign In or Register