That's the lowest price we could find by $100. Buy Now at Google Shopping
- 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210U Comet Lake 1.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
- Model: MODERN 15 A10RAS-255
-
Published 31 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
This is a great opportunity to upgrade your home office with an open-box unit from top brands like Apple, Dell, Microsoft, and more. These units are basically brand new, just without the original retail packaging, so why pay more for a shiny box? Shop Now at Best Buy
Save on small accessories from $3, PC games from $13, iPad cases from $26, laptops from $109, and tablets from $143. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping is free with orders of $35 or more. (It starts at $3.99 below that, although curbside pickup may also be available.)
Save on Dell, HP, Lenovo, MSI, and more. Prices start at $839. Shop Now at Target
Stock up on anything you may need for your home work space- from laptops to keyboards, printers, monitors, routers, desks, office chairs, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Find discounts on desks, lamps, chairs, laptops, tablets, and much more. Shop Now at Google Shopping
- Sold by various sellers via Google Shopping.
Save on electronics from every category including gaming, laptops, smart home, TVs, fitness trackers, and much more. Shop Now at Google Shopping
- Sold by various sellers via Google Shopping.
Save on kitchen staples, home security, vacuums, and more. Shop Now at Google Shopping
- Shipping costs vary by seller.
Save on greeting cards, tech, home improvement, and more. Shop Now at Google Shopping
- Shipping costs vary by seller.
That's the best price we could find by $10, although most charge around $210 or more. Buy Now at Newegg
- 2 speakers
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 25ms response time
- Mini HDMI & USB-C
- Model: OPTIX MAG161V
Sign In or Register