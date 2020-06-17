Best Buy · 13 mins ago
Weiman Stainless Steel Cleaner and Polish 22-oz. Bottle
$4
free shipping w/ Prime

It's the lowest price we could find by $2.

Update: It's now out of stock at Amazon; however, Best Buy still offers it for in-store pickup. Buy Now at Best Buy

Tips
  • Best Buy offers the same price with store pickup.
Features
  • pH neutral formula quickly cleans, shines, and protects any stainless steel surface
  • eliminates surface fingerprints, haze, grease, streaks, and residue build up
  • leaves protective barrier that prevents smears dirt and smudges
  • Model: 108P
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 17 hr ago
    Verified 13 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Cleaning Supplies Best Buy Weiman
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register