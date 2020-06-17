The included $50 gift card makes this a sweet deal, considering most vendors charge the same price for the recorder alone. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- for podcasts, sound effects, and music recording applications
- dual XLR-1/4" inputs w/ Phantom power
- adjustable unidirectional mics
- LCD display
- Model: DR-40X
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
