New
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Tascam 4-Channel 4-Track Audio Recorder
$180 w/ $50 B&H Gift Card $300
free shipping

The included $50 gift card makes this a sweet deal, considering most vendors charge the same price for the recorder alone. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Tips
  • Available in several colors (Black pictured).
Features
  • for podcasts, sound effects, and music recording applications
  • dual XLR-1/4" inputs w/ Phantom power
  • adjustable unidirectional mics
  • LCD display
  • Model: DR-40X
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Audio Components B&H Photo Video Tascam Teac Professional
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register