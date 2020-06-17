New
Best Buy · 1 hr ago
Acer 23.8" IPS LED FreeSync Monitor
$100 $160
free shipping

It's $60 off the list price and great deal on this type of monitor. Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • 1920x1080 resolution
  • 75Hz refresh rate
  • HDMI and VGA inputs
  • 178° horizontal and vertical viewing angles
  • antiglare coating
  • Model: KA242Y BI
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Monitors Best Buy Acer
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register