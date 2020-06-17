It's $60 off the list price and great deal on this type of monitor. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 1920x1080 resolution
- 75Hz refresh rate
- HDMI and VGA inputs
- 178° horizontal and vertical viewing angles
- antiglare coating
- Model: KA242Y BI
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's the best price we could find by $80. Buy Now at Newegg
- 1920 x 1080 resolution
- 4ms response time
- tilt adjustable
- DVI, HDMI, & DisplayPort inputs
- Model: ED242QR
That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Staples
- 23.8" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
- fully integrated sound
- 4-5.9 ms response time
- Model: UM.QB7AA.003
That's the best deal we could find by $47. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 1920x1200 native resolution
- adaptive sync
- 4-port USB 3.1 hub
- HDMI & DisplayPort inputs
- Model: UM.FB7AA.001
Apply code "DC6A" to get the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Rakuten
- Sold by Deal Center via Rakuten.
- Twisted Nemantic Panel
- 1920 x 1080 resolution
- HDMI / VGA inputs
- zero frame design
- Model: KG241BII
These start at $60 via third-party sellers. Buy Now at Amazon
- 360° rotation
- 180° swivel
- 15° to 85° tilt angle
- supports monitors up to 11-lbs. on each arm
- C-clamp or grommet mount installation
- Model: LYSB00ST052XS-CMPTRACCS
Not only are these models discounted by up to 25% off, but by shopping via Dell's Member Purchase Program, you'll get an extra 5% off (prices reflect this discount.) Shop Now at Dell Home
- You'll need to checkout as a guest to get the extra 5% off.
That's the best price we could find by $39. Buy Now at Samsung
- 1 HDMI input
- AMD FreeSync technology
- 1920 x 1080 (1080p) resolution
- 60Hz refresh rate
- Model: LC27F398FWNXZA
That's the best price we could find by $10, although most charge around $210 or more. Buy Now at Newegg
- 2 speakers
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 25ms response time
- Mini HDMI & USB-C
- Model: OPTIX MAG161V
TVs start at $120, laptops start at $500, and headphones at $120. Shop Now at Best Buy
Save on speakers, headphones, toys, phone accessories, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Orders over $35 bag free shipping or opt for curbside pickup (where available) to avoid shipping charges.
This is a great opportunity to upgrade your home office with an open-box unit from top brands like Apple, Dell, Microsoft, and more. These units are basically brand new, just without the original retail packaging, so why pay more for a shiny box? Shop Now at Best Buy
Save on a variety of audio equipment, appliances, computer accessories, toys, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Opt for curbside pickup to dodge shipping fees or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some items under $35 get free shipping.
That's the best price we could find by $69. Buy Now at Amazon
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U 2.6GHz Dual Core Processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 in S mode
- Model: A515-43-R19L
That's $5 below our mention from February and at least $88 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at Rakuten
- Sold by Acer Recertified via Rakuten.
- Rockchip RK3399 SoC 2GHz quad-core processor
- 9.7" 2048x1536 touchscreen display
- 4GB RAM and 32GB internal storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: D651N-K9WT
Sign In or Register