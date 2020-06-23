Save 22% off the list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- includes string trimmer, axial blower, 4.0Ah lithium-ion battery, and charger
- Model: CMCK397M1
-
Expires 6/23/2020
Published 42 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's the best price we could find by $37. Buy Now at Lowe's
- polished chrome
- ratchets, wrenches, sockets, and accessories
- Model: CMMT99206
Save on flower seed kits, pruners, feeders, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Save on a variety of combo kit or single tools for home DIY or garden work. Shop Now at Amazon
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- Home Depot charges the same with in-store pickup.
- compatible with all SPX series pressure washers
- Model: SPX-PCA10
That's the best price we could find by $64. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Shipping adds $5.99 or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- 10" cut swatch
- 0.065" line
- Model: P20103BTL
Save on over 150 items from smart assistants to security cameras. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99 or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
That's $106 under similar models and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- can store two 32-gal trash cans
- opens from the top or the front
- Model: 211166
Huge savings on an interesting selection of lighting and ceiling fans. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on most orders over $45.
Save on a selection of patio furniture including dining sets, conversation sets, lounge chairs, throw pillows, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99 or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
It's $3 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes 3/8" and 1 mm; 7/16" and 11 mm; 1/2" and 12 mm, 13mm; 9/16" and 14 mm; 5/8" and 15 mm, 16 mm
- Model: 912758
That's $180 less than Lowe's charges. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Sign in to an Ace Rewards account to get this price. (It's free to join.)
- 30-lb. ball-bearing slides
- tumbler lock with reversible over-molded keys
- 9,916 cubic inches of storage
- Model: CMST22653BK
Prices start as low as $15 for these socket sets. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge; Or get free shipping on most orders over $45.
That's $30 under list and a good price for a mechanic's tool set.
Update: Curbside pickup is no longer available, but it is available to be shipped. Buy Now at Northern Tool
Opt for curbside pickup (choose ship-to-store at checkout) where available to dodge the $7.99 shipping charge.
- includes SAE & metric sockets, a ratchet, extension bar, adapter, wrenches, a magnetic bit handle w/ screwdriver, nut driver bits, & hex keys
- Model: 987631
Sign In or Register