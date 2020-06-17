New
Lowe's · 1 hr ago
Keter 2x4-Foot Store-It-Out Lean-to Storage Shed
$123
free shipping

That's $106 under similar models and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's

Features
  • can store two 32-gal trash cans
  • opens from the top or the front
  • Model: 211166
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Garden Lowe's Keter
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register