It's $300 under the list price and most retailers charge at least this price for just the camera and lens. Buy Now at Adorama
- Choose between a Mac or PC software bundle.
- 16GB SDHC card
- camera case
- 49mm filter kit
- cleaning kit
- card reader
- Model: 2680C011
It's $56 less than we could find a new one for elsewhere. Buy Now at Canon
- built-in Wi-Fi and NFC connectivity
- 9-point AF system
- optical viewfinder
- 18-55mm and 75-300mm lens
That's the best price we've seen in any condition and at least $150 less than a new one. Buy Now at Canon
- A 1-year Canon warranty applies.
- built-in WiFi
- auto-focus system
- HD video
- 24.1MP
- 3" LCD display
- optical viewfinder
- Model: 2727C021
You's pay at least $100 more for a new model and it's the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Canon
- 3" LCD
- 4.2x wide-angle optical zoom
- 1080p at 30fps video recording
- optical image stabilization
- SDXC card slot
That's $56 less than you'd pay for the camera, lenses, 16GB SD card, and PaintShop Pro software separately elsewhere. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- built-in WiFi
- auto-focus system
- HD video
- 24.1MP
- 3" LCD display
- optical viewfinder
- Model: 2727C021
That's the same price that other stores charge for the camera and lens alone. (The accessories alone would cost another $90 if bought separately, and that doesn't even include the software.) Buy Now at Adorama
- Canon EOS 80D 24.2MP camera body
- EF-S 18-55mm lens
- battery pack & charger
- camera bag
- 32GB SD card
- 58mm filter kit
- car reader
- software
- Model: 1263C005 A
Thanks to the included $80 in Kohl's Cash, that's the lowest price we could find by $79. Buy Now at Kohl's
- The Kohl's Cash can be used from June 22 to 28.
- 58mm filter
- Built-in Wi-Fi and NFC connectivity
- 9-point AF system
- EF 75-300mm lens
- focus adjustment: front group rotating extension system with micromotor
- Model: 1159C008
That's $12 less than Amazon's best price. Buy Now at Adorama
- It's currently on backorder, but can still be ordered at this price now and will ship when available.
- built-in amplifier
- USB, microphone & aux inputs
- wireless range up to 30-feet
- Model: PWA15BT
That's $49 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now at Canon
- A 1-year Canon warranty applies.
- 50x optical zoom
- 16MP 1/2.3" High-Sensitivity CMOS Sensor
- DIGIC 4+ Image Processor
- 4.3 to 215mm focal length
- f/3.4 to 6.5 aperture
- Model: 9779B001
