Crucial 1TB BX500 3D NAND SATA 2.5" Internal SSD
$95 $100
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $5 via coupon code "93XPK93". Buy Now at Newegg

  • read speeds up to 540MB/s
  • write speeds up to 500MB/s
  • Model: CT1000BX500SSD1
  • Code "93XPK93"
  • Expires in 15 hr
