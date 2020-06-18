New
$95 $100
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $5 via coupon code "93XPK93". Buy Now at Newegg
Features
- read speeds up to 540MB/s
- write speeds up to 500MB/s
- Model: CT1000BX500SSD1
Details
Amazon · 1 day ago
Seagate 6TB 3.5" SATA 6 Gbps Internal Hard Drive
$115 $142
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 5400 rpm
- transfer rate up to 185MB/s
- Model: ST6000DM003
eBay · 1 mo ago
WD Blue 500GB SATA 6Gbps 2.5" Internal SSD
$65 $100
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $4, outside of the mention below. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- B&H Photo Video matches this price.
Amazon · 5 days ago
WD Blue 500GB 2.5" SATA III 6Gbps Internal SSD
$65 $100
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Walmart charges the same.
Features
- read speeds up to 560MB/s and write speeds up to 530MB/s
- Model: WDS500G2B0A
Amazon · 2 wks ago
WD Blue 1TB 7200 rpm 3.5" Internal HDD
$45 $110
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- It's in stock on June 6, but can still be purchased at this price now.
- Western Digital direct charges the same.
Features
- transfer rates up to 6Gbps
- Model: WD10EZEX
Newegg · 1 day ago
Pioneer Andrew Jones-Designed Speakers at Newegg
60% to 74% off
free shipping
Save on bookshelf speakers, floorstanding, Atmos, and center channels, with prices from $59. Shop Now at Newegg
Tips
- Prices are as marked.
Newegg · 1 day ago
Pioneer Bluetooth Stereo Receiver
$129
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Newegg
Features
- 4 digital coaxial inputs
- 2 channels
- up to 45W per channel
- Model: SX-10AE
Newegg · 21 hrs ago
MSI Optix 15.6" 1080p IPS Portable Monitor w/ Smart Case Stand
$190 $210
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $10, although most charge around $210 or more. Buy Now at Newegg
Features
- 2 speakers
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 25ms response time
- Mini HDMI & USB-C
- Model: OPTIX MAG161V
Newegg · 22 hrs ago
LG 34" Ultrawide 1440p IPS LED Monitor w/ FreeSync
$480 $800
$8 shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by at least $90. Buy Now at Newegg
Features
- 3440x1440 native resolution
- DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB inputs
- built-in speakers
- Model: 34UB88-P
