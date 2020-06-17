New
Adorama · 1 hr ago
Jamo SUB 210 200W 8" Subwoofer
$89 $199
free shipping

You'll pay $110 more if buying via another storefront. Buy Now at Adorama

Features
  • frequency response 38Hz to 200kHz
  • 22,000 ohms impedance
  • Model: 89502
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Speakers Adorama Jamo
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register