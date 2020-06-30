New
Craftsman 12-gal. Corded Wet/Dry Vacuum
$80 Ace Rewards members $90
pickup

It's $10 under list price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

  • Must be an Ace Rewards member to get this price. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
  • Opt for store pickup to avoid the $25.23 shipping fee.
  • 10.5-amps
  • 20-foot cord
  • 7-foot hose with 2.5" diameter
  • 6.0 peak horsepower motor
  • built-in accessory storage
  • includes 2 extension wands, utility nozzle, car nozzle, and wet nozzle
  • Model: CMXEVBE17594
  • Expires 6/30/2020
