It's $10 under list price.
- Must be an Ace Rewards member to get this price. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $25.23 shipping fee.
- 10.5-amps
- 20-foot cord
- 7-foot hose with 2.5" diameter
- 6.0 peak horsepower motor
- built-in accessory storage
- includes 2 extension wands, utility nozzle, car nozzle, and wet nozzle
- Model: CMXEVBE17594
Expires 6/30/2020
Outside of a close price on eBay, it's the best price we could find for this quantity by $5.
- flexible suction tubes that reach small cracks and crevices
- fits most vacuums
Save on a broad selection of Bissell vacuum cleaners, including new and refurbished models.
- The refurbs have 6-month Bissell warranties.
- These are sold by Bissell via eBay.
Save on a range of refurb and new items. Vacuums start at $130 and air purifiers/fans at $190.
- All items are sold by Dyson via eBay.
- Refurb items are backed by a 6-month Dyson warranty.
That's $121 less than you'd pay elsewhere today and the best price we've ever seen.
- includes home base and virtual wall unit
- 90 minute max run time
- voice control compatible
- 7" cleaning path width
- Model: R890020
Save on a selection of over 80 hand and power tools.
- Discounts on select items for Ace Rewards members. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
Join the Ace Hardware Rewards program (it's free to join) and save on a selection of lawn and garden items.
Take up to $150 off DeWalt and up to $80 off Craftsman. Also, get gardening tools for $13, tools sets for $20, and more.
A little bit of everything is discounted, but you'll find the biggest selection in grills, outdoor decor, and patio furniture categories.
It's $3 under list price.
- Includes 3/8" and 1 mm; 7/16" and 11 mm; 1/2" and 12 mm, 13mm; 9/16" and 14 mm; 5/8" and 15 mm, 16 mm
- Model: 912758
That's $180 less than Lowe's charges.
- Sign in to an Ace Rewards account to get this price. (It's free to join.)
- 30-lb. ball-bearing slides
- tumbler lock with reversible over-molded keys
- 9,916 cubic inches of storage
- Model: CMST22653BK
That's the best price we could find by $37.
- polished chrome
- ratchets, wrenches, sockets, and accessories
- Model: CMMT99206
Prices start as low as $15 for these socket sets.
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge; Or get free shipping on most orders over $45.
