New
Lowe's · 28 mins ago
Kobalt 40V Max 12" Straight Cordless String Trimmer
$99 $149
free shipping

That's a savings of $50 off the list price. Buy Now at Lowe's

Features
  • 12" cut swatch
  • 0.065" line
  • up to 60-minute run time
  • includes 2.0Ah battery and charger
  • Model: KST 2040-06
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 28 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Garden Tools Lowe's Kobalt
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register