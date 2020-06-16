New
Adorama · 33 mins ago
Apple MacBook Pro Coffee Lake i7 15.4" Retina Laptop (2018) w/ Vega 20, 32GB RAM, 4TB SSD
$3,499 $6,349
That's $2,850 off this massively upgraded mid-2018 model.

  • Intel Core i7 2.6GHz 6-core CPU
  • 15.4" 2880x1800 Retina display
  • AMD Radeon Pro Vega 20 graphics
  • 32GB RAM, 4TB SSD
  • Model: Z0V1-MR9443
