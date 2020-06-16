New
Kobalt 19" 40V Max Li-ion Cordless Electric Lawn Mower
$199 $269
That's a savings of $70 off the list price. Buy Now at Lowe's

Tips
  • Opt for store pickup to dodge the $79 delivery fee.
Features
  • mulching and side discharge capabilities
  • 7-position height adjustment
  • includes 4.0Ah battery
  • Model: KM 4040-06
