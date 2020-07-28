Coupon code "269021" makes this the best price we could find by $11, although many stores charge over $287. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- 1/2" hammer drill
- 1/4" impact driver
- two 20V Max XR Li-Ion battery packs
- fast charger
- contractor bag
- Model: DCK299M2
Take $249 off this set of seven cordless power tools. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 1/2" drill/driver
- 6-1/2" circular saw
- LED work light
- reciprocating saw
- oscillating multi-tool grinder
- 2 batteries & charger
- Model: DCKSS721D2
It's $701 under list price. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Impact Driver, Grinder, Oscillating Tool, and Light
- Includes 20-Volt Hammer Drill, Orbital Sander and Circular Saw
- 2 x 2.0 Ah Batteries and one 4.0 Ah Battery
- Model: DCKTS781D2M1
It's $130 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $79 truck delivery fee.
- Stock may vary by ZIP code.
- 1/2" drill/driver
- brushless 1/4" impact driver
- brushless oscillating multi-tool
- brushless 5" random orbital sander
- LED flashlight
- charger & 2 batteries
- soft case
- Model: DCKSS521D2
That's the best shipped price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- purports to reduce drops, wobbles & breakage
- flex up to 15°
- Model: DWA2T35IR
This promotion includes wide range of already-discounted tools with savings up to $159. Shop Now at Home Depot
Shop garden tools, power tools, bit sets, and more from $13 after savings. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Shipping adds $5.99 or is free with orders of $45 or more. (Many items under $45 also receive free shipping.)
Once you factor in the bonus tool, that's a savings of at least $20, and as much as $80. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Scroll down on the product page to choose your bonus tool from the list provided.
- includes charger & bag
- Model: PSK003
Save on a range of generators starting at $113 as well as chainsaws, log splitters, leaf blowers, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
Save on everything you need to spruce up the yard this spring, from lawn equipment to outdoor furniture, and decor like planters and fountains. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Opt for curbside pickup where available to dodge any shipping fees, which vary by weight and amount of order (free shipping is also available on select items).
Accessories and fittings start at $12, floor fans start at $50, and wall-mounted fans start at $60. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Opt for in-store or curbside pickup where available to dodge any shipping fees, which vary by weight and amount of order (free shipping is also available on select items).
There's a handful of already-discounted tools available in this promotion. However, the better deal is the free battery or tool. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Most items bag free shipping; store pickup may also be available.
- Update: Use coupon code "269021" to take an extra $20 off orders of $100 or more.
Find savings on exhaust fans, air movers, floor fans, wall-mounted fans, and more. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Opt for curbside pickup where available to avoid shipping charges. (Shipping charges vary, though some items ship free.)
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Home Depot charge the same price, but you'll have to spend over $45 to get free shipping.
- heavy duty metal latches and hinges
- 66-lb. weight capacity
- measures 17.25" x 6.375" x 13"
- Model: DWST17807
That's $6 under our mention from two weeks ago and $9 less than Walmart's best price today. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's in stock on June 24
- Sold by BHP Safety Products via Amazon
- 99.9% UVA/UVB protection
- meets ANSI Z87.1+ standards
- Model: DPG82-11
It's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- This can stack on top other units (which are connected via the side latches).
- Home Depot currently offers the same deal via in-store pickup.
- measures 17.3" x 11.9" x 13"
- weight capacity of 44 lbs.
- removable interior tray
- Model: DWST17806
That's the best price we could find by $50. (Many stores charge the same for the bare tool.) Buy Now at Lowe's
- 3 speeds
- dual-grip variable-speed trigger
- built-in light
- Model: DCS356C1
