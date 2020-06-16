That's $250 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: MODERN 14 A10M-1052
That's the best price we could find by $10, although most charge around $210 or more. Buy Now at Newegg
- 2 speakers
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 25ms response time
- Mini HDMI & USB-C
- Model: OPTIX MAG161V
