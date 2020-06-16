New
MSI Modern 14 10th-Gen. Comet Lake 14" Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$550 $800
Features
  • 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: MODERN 14 A10M-1052
