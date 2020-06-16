That's $30 less than you'd pay at Target. Buy Now at TracFone
- 30-day plans start at $15.
- 1.4 GHz quad-core processor
- 5" qHD Dragontrail Pro display
- 2GB RAM & 16GB storage
- microSD card slot for up to 512GB additional memory (card not included)
- 8MP rear camera & 5MP front camera
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Model: S260DL
Trade in your old device and get up to $410 off this phone, dropping the price to as low as $339.99. (Most major retailers and wireless providers charge the full $750 retail price.) Shop Now at Samsung
- The trade-in discount will vary by your device and ranges from $115 to $410. Only select Samsung, Apple, and Google phones are elgiible.
- It's available unlocked or for various wireless carriers.
- 6.1" 3040x1440 AMOLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.8GHz dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- triple rear-camera array w/ 16MP ultra-wide, 12MP dual-pixel wide-angle, and 12MP 2x telephoto lenses
- Android 9 OS
- Model: SM-G973UZKAXAA
Most notable is that you'll get $250 in credit for a selection of older-generation and damaged phones that would normally only qualify for as little as $15. Shop Now at Samsung
- Qualifying brands include Samsung, Apple, and Google.
Get up to $500 off a new Samsung Galaxy S20 5G. (That's half price.) Buy Now at Samsung
- Choose an eligible phone for trade-in. (up to $500 off)
- Add one of these phones as a new smartphone line to your account on any Unlimited plan.
- Final prices are the same whether you choose to pay it off or select a device payment plan.
- If your trade-in is an older phone or has a cracked screen you can still qualify for up to $350 off. (See link below.)
- 6.9" WQHD+ AMOLED 120Hz display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8250 8-core CPU
- 128GB internal storage
- 108MP rear camera with 100x digital zoom
- Android 10 OS
It's $15 under list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 4 rear cameras (48MP, 8MP, 5MP, and 5MP)
- GSM / 4G LTE compatible
- 2400x1080 resolution
- Android 10
- Model: SM-A315G-64-BL
Plans that normally range from $4/month to $15/month have been reduced to nothing. Just pay a one-off activation fee of $20 (which is usually double this price.) Save on five phones, including the iPhone 7. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Scroll down to see these phones in the carousel.
- One new line is required to qualify for the price.
It's $14 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Sobeonline1 via eBay.
- Available in Black or Blue.
- Snapdragon 665 8-core processor
- 6.3" 1080x2340 IPS touch screen
- 13MP front camera and 48MP back camera
- 4000mAh battery capacity with 18W fast charge capability
Skip the exorbitant cost of a brand-new flagship and instead save on refurb models of old and recent phones from Apple, Samsung, Google, LG, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Warranty info, where available, is on individual phones' product pages.
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in Tungsten Black or Steel.
- GSM / 4G LTE compatible
- 32GB + 3GB RAM
- 2.0GHz Cortex A53 quad-core CPU
- 5.7" LCD display
- 13 MP rear camera + 5 MP front camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: TA-1179
Save on a variety of Android and OS phones. Shop Now at TracFone
- Apply code "20PCT" to get this discount.
- Phone and plan must be purchased in the same transaction.
Take up to $450 off when you trade in your old phone or tablet. Plus, qualified customers can put $0 down. Buy Now at Samsung
- Requires device payment program plan and activation with Verizon, subject to confirmation by carrier after purchase.
- Failure to obtain plan and activate with Verizon after purchase will result in Samsung converting your purchase method to Pay In Full.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx processor
- 13.3" LCD
- 256GB internal memory
- Windows 10
All totalled, you can save up to $1,170 across two of these soon-to-be released flagship 5G phones. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- Add two Samsung Galaxy S20 smartphones with monthly payments to your cart; one must be a new line on an Unlimited Plan. $1,150 (or, the list price of one phone plus $150 off the second) will be credited to your account over 24 months.
- Activation adds $20 (it's normally $40.)
- Note that this phone is expected to be released on June 4.
- 6.2" 3200x1400 AMOLED display
- Snapdragon SM8250 8-core CPU
- UHD 8K video recording
- 8GB RAM; 128GB storage
- wireless charging
- Android 10
That's the best price we could find by $39. Buy Now at Samsung
- 1 HDMI input
- AMD FreeSync technology
- 1920 x 1080 (1080p) resolution
- 60Hz refresh rate
- Model: LC27F398FWNXZA
That's $30 of savings on a brand new smart TV model. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 2160p resolution
- multiple voice assistants
- Crystal Processor 4K
- 20W speakers
- Model: UN50TU8000FXZA
