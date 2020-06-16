New
TracFone · 1 hr ago
Samsung Galaxy J2 Core 16GB Android Phone for Tracfone
$40 $80
free shipping

That's $30 less than you'd pay at Target. Buy Now at TracFone

  • 30-day plans start at $15.
  • 1.4 GHz quad-core processor
  • 5" qHD Dragontrail Pro display
  • 2GB RAM & 16GB storage
  • microSD card slot for up to 512GB additional memory (card not included)
  • 8MP rear camera & 5MP front camera
  • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
  • Model: S260DL
