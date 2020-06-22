That's the best price we could find by $10, although most charge around $210 or more. Buy Now at Newegg
- 2 speakers
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 25ms response time
- Mini HDMI & USB-C
- Model: OPTIX MAG161V
These start at $60 via third-party sellers. Buy Now at Amazon
- 360° rotation
- 180° swivel
- 15° to 85° tilt angle
- supports monitors up to 11-lbs. on each arm
- C-clamp or grommet mount installation
- Model: LYSB00ST052XS-CMPTRACCS
It's $101 under list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 2560x1080 resolution IPS LCD display
- 2 HDMI, 1 DisplayPort
- 2 7-watt speakers
- Model: 29WN600-W
Not only are these models discounted by up to 25% off, but by shopping via Dell's Member Purchase Program, you'll get an extra 5% off (prices reflect this discount.) Shop Now at Dell Home
- You'll need to checkout as a guest to get the extra 5% off.
That's the best price we could find by $39. Buy Now at Samsung
- 1 HDMI input
- AMD FreeSync technology
- 1920 x 1080 (1080p) resolution
- 60Hz refresh rate
- Model: LC27F398FWNXZA
Save on bookshelf speakers, floorstanding, Atmos, and center channels, with prices from $59. Shop Now at Newegg
- Prices are as marked.
It's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Newegg
- 4 digital coaxial inputs
- 2 channels
- up to 45W per channel
- Model: SX-10AE
It's the lowest price we could find by at least $90. Buy Now at Newegg
- 3440x1440 native resolution
- DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB inputs
- built-in speakers
- Model: 34UB88-P
That's the best price we could find by $80. Buy Now at Newegg
- 1920 x 1080 resolution
- 4ms response time
- tilt adjustable
- DVI, HDMI, & DisplayPort inputs
- Model: ED242QR
