New
Newegg · 28 mins ago
Energy By Klipsch 12" 150W Subwoofer
$119 $300
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $41 and a fantastic price for a 12" subwoofer. Buy Now at Newegg

Features
  • 12" front-firing woofer
  • rear slot port
  • line level and speaker level inputs
  • 150-watts dynamic and 75-watts continuous
  • Model: POWER12
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 6/18/2020
    Published 28 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Speakers Newegg
Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register