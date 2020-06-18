That's the best price we could find by $41 and a fantastic price for a 12" subwoofer. Buy Now at Newegg
- 12" front-firing woofer
- rear slot port
- line level and speaker level inputs
- 150-watts dynamic and 75-watts continuous
- Model: POWER12
Expires 6/18/2020
Published 28 min ago
That's a savings of $81 off list price. Buy Now at BuyDig
- No warranty information is provided.
- 4x full range speakers
- 2x bass producing passive radiators
- Bluetooth 4.2 & NFC
- Model: PA30W
Save on bookshelf speakers, floorstanding, Atmos, and center channels, with prices from $59. Shop Now at Newegg
- Prices are as marked.
Save on name-brand soundbars, with prices starting at $170 after savings. Shop Now at Amazon
That's the lowest price we could find by $450. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- six 2" woofers
- two 1" tweeters
- frequency response 76Hz to 20kHz
- built-in Chromecast
- Model: HKENCH800GRAAM
That's a savings of $300 off list price. Buy Now at Harman Audio
- 6 Ohms nominal impedence
- 38Hz to 22kHz frequency response
- 1" CMMDTM tweeter
- 5.25" CMMDTM flat-piston midrange
- dual 6.5" CMMDTM High output woofers with tuned port enclosure
- Model: R263BK
It's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Newegg
- 4 digital coaxial inputs
- 2 channels
- up to 45W per channel
- Model: SX-10AE
That's the best price we could find by $80. Buy Now at Newegg
- 1920 x 1080 resolution
- 4ms response time
- tilt adjustable
- DVI, HDMI, & DisplayPort inputs
- Model: ED242QR
It's $150 under list and the best price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $249.99. Buy Now at Newegg
- 1980x1080 (1080p) video recording
- smart siren
- free cloud storage up to 7 days
- compatible with Amazon Alexa 2-way audio
- Model: VMS4230P
Apply coupon code "93XPK95" for a savings of $20 dropping this to a low by $20, while most sellers charge $296. Buy Now at Newegg
- supports up to 180TB per year workload rate
- Model: WD101EFAX
Do some touching-up around the house at a $27 savings. Buy Now at Walmart
- It's available in Smooth & Textured finishes in Chocolate or Redwood.
It's the best price we could find by $13 and the lowest we've seen for any Bug-A-Salt 2.0 model. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Skell Inc. via Amazon
- This price is for Prime members only.
- Uses ordinary table salt to eradicate flies, mosquitoes, roaches, cabbage worms, aphids, stinkbugs, and other pest insects.
- No batteries required
- Model: BS62-LG
They're well-reviewed by Amazon users and marked $8 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by BodybayDirect via Amazon
- silicone construction
- non-toxic; hypoallergenic
- Model: BD11711
That's $12 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1/4" universal shank
- wooden index case
- Model: 10100
