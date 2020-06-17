New
Ends Today
Newegg · 32 mins ago
Patriot Burst 960GB SATA 6Gbps 2.5" Internal SSD
$95 $160
free shipping

It's a low by $11 and a very good price for a unit with 960GB storage. Buy Now at Newegg

Features
  • read up to 560Mb/s
  • write up to 540Mb/s
  • static and dynamic wear leveling
  • bad block and low power management
  • trim support
  • smart zip
  • Model: PBU960GS25SSDR
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 16 hr
    Published 32 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Internal Hard Drives Newegg Patriot
SATA SSD Laptop 960GB Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register