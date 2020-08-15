New
UntilGone · 45 mins ago
Refurbished Planar 27" 1080p Monitor
$150 $160
free shipping

Apply code "479BEZ" to get this price. That's $42 less than buying a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at UntilGone

Tips
  • A 30-day warranty applies.
Features
  • wide viewing angles
  • HDMI, displayport, and VGA video inputs
  • IPS edge-lit LED LCD
  • 1920 x 1080 resolution
  • Model: PXN2770MW
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "479BEZ"
  • Expires 8/15/2020
    Published 47 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Monitors UntilGone
27" Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register