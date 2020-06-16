That's $30 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- adjustable cutting width
- 0.08" line on the spool
- battery, charger
- Model: KST 2580-06
It's $30 under list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 0.5" brushless drill/driver
- 0.25" brushless impact driver
- 2.0Ah battery
- charger
This promotion includes wide range of already-discounted tools with savings up to $159. Shop Now at Home Depot
Shop garden tools, power tools, bit sets, and more from $13 after savings. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Shipping adds $5.99 or is free with orders of $45 or more. (Many items under $45 also receive free shipping.)
Once you factor in the bonus tool, that's a savings of at least $20, and as much as $80. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Scroll down on the product page to choose your bonus tool from the list provided.
- includes charger & bag
- Model: PSK003
Save on a range of generators starting at $113 as well as chainsaws, log splitters, leaf blowers, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
It's the lowest price we could find by $51. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Home Depot offers the same price.
- 78.5 sq-in. cooking surface
- battery operated temperature control fan
- Model: 849103561M
Save on a selection of patio furniture including dining sets, conversation sets, lounge chairs, throw pillows, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99 or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
That's the best price we could find by $37. Buy Now at Lowe's
- polished chrome
- ratchets, wrenches, sockets, and accessories
- Model: CMMT99206
Take $249 off this set of seven cordless power tools. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 1/2" drill/driver
- 6-1/2" circular saw
- LED work light
- reciprocating saw
- oscillating multi-tool grinder
- 2 batteries & charger
- Model: DCKSS721D2
That's the best price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Lowe's
- metric & standard (SAE)
- mix of 10 stubby & 20 standard length wrenches
- 15° offset
- Model: 81331
