Greenworks Pro 60V Brushless String Trimmer w/ Axial Blower
$199 $299
pickup

Features
  • Greenworks 60V Brushless String Trimmer
  • Greenworks 60V Axial Blower
  • 4AH battery w/ charger
  • Model: STBA60B411
