Office Depot and OfficeMax · 1 hr ago
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 AMD Ryzen 7 15.6" Laptop
$530 $650
Save $120 on this 512GB SSD-equipped laptop. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax

  • Available via curbside pickup only.
  • AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 2GHz 8-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
  • 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 81W40019US
