Save $120 on this 512GB SSD-equipped laptop. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Available via curbside pickup only.
- AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 2GHz 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81W40019US
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's a savings of $90 off list. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- It's available for pickup only.
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 2.3GHz 6-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED LCD
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81W4000AUS
That's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10210U Comet Lake 1.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 81WC0014US
Apple code "THINKPROMO" to get $332 off list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 10th-generation Intel i3-10110U 2.1GHz Comet Lake dual-core CPU
- 13.3" HD 1366 x 768 display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD PCIe
- Windows 10 Home 64
Even with 16GB of RAM, it's only $25 more than the best deal for a similar 8GB RAM model. Buy Now at Amazon
- functions as a laptop and a tablet
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 2.3GHz 6-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81X20005US
This is a great opportunity to upgrade your home office with an open-box unit from top brands like Apple, Dell, Microsoft, and more. These units are basically brand new, just without the original retail packaging, so why pay more for a shiny box? Shop Now at Best Buy
Save on small accessories from $3, PC games from $13, iPad cases from $26, laptops from $109, and tablets from $143. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping is free with orders of $35 or more. (It starts at $3.99 below that, although curbside pickup may also be available.)
Save on Dell, HP, Lenovo, MSI, and more. Prices start at $839. Shop Now at Target
Stock up on anything you may need for your home work space- from laptops to keyboards, printers, monitors, routers, desks, office chairs, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Save on monitors, office chairs, thermometers, desktops, laptops, desks, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid the $11.95 shipping charge, or bag free shipping on orders of $60 or more.
That's a savings of $7 and around $4.50 per ream. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Order via Subscription and opt for curbside pickup to get this deal.
- Orders over $45 get free shipping.
- each ream contains 500 sheets
- Model: 925382
Save at least $24. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 8 ms response time
- VGA DisplayPort
- tilt-adjustable stand
- Model: E2720H
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to save. It's $11 under our May mention, $63 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 22" (1920 x 1080) FHS IPS LED
- 3in1+DP video input
- LED backlight
- Model: 10R1PAR1US
Save $30 off list price with coupon code "THINKPROMO". Buy Now at Lenovo
- MediaTek 8183 2GHz quad-core CPU
- 10.1" 1200x1920 IPS touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 32GB eMMC storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: 82AM0002US
Coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" bags a savings of $432 off list. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200GE 3.3GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM; 500GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 11A4003YUS
That's a savings of $850 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Coffee Lake i5-9600T 2.3GHz 6-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 256GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- USB keyboard in Black
- Model: 10RS005BUS
Sign In or Register