- 10th gen Intel Core i7-10510U Comet Lake 1.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) anti-glare LED
- 8GB RAM and 256GB M.2 PCIe NVME SSD
- AMD Radeon 610 Series 2GB graphics
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav153w10p1c2068
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav143w10p1c1107
Save on a variety of 8th- and 10th-Generation Intel i7 laptops from Dell, including 2-in-1's, touchscreens, and their premium XPS line, with prices starting from $630. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-Day Woot! warranty applies.
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10210U Comet Lake 1.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav153w10p1c3503b
- 10th Generation Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 17.3" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Available for in-store pickup only.
- 10th-gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution LCD
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: F512JA-OH36
- Available in Royal Blue.
- 10th gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 Ice Lake 1.3GHz quad-core CPU
- 512GB SSD
- 13.3" or 15.6" QLED display
- Windows 10 Home
- includes S pen
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Check individual product pages for warranty information.
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- All items bag free shipping.
- Intel Celeron N4020 up to 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh dual-core CPU
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) anti-glare display
- 4GB RAM and 16GB eMMC
- Chrome OS
- 9th-generation Intel Core i7-9700 3GHz Coffee Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv3671w10ph2097
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- 2 USB-C ports
- LED charging indicators
- 4-cell battery
- powers Dell laptops, as well as functioning as a standard power bank w/ USB charging
- Model: PW7015M
- a 30-day warranty applies.
- Intel i5 quad core 3.2GHz processor
- 16GB RAM & 2TB HDD
- DVD ROM
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- keyboard & mouse
Save on select laptops, backpacks, keyboards, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive sync
- 2 HDMI inputs, 1 DisplayPort input
- Model: S2721QS
