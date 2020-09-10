New
Dell Technologies · 1 hr ago
Dell Vostro 15 3590 10th-Gen Comet Lake i7 15.6" Laptop
$659 $1,213
It's $554 under list price and the best we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 10th gen Intel Core i7-10510U Comet Lake 1.8GHz quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) anti-glare LED
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB M.2 PCIe NVME SSD
  • AMD Radeon 610 Series 2GB graphics
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: cav153w10p1c2068
  Published 1 hr ago
