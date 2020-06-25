That's $230 less than Lowe's charges for a new unit. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- A 90-day warranty is included, but it's unlcear who backs.
- control hub
- 1080p HD Pan/Tilt WiFi camera
- 2 door/window sensors
- 2 remote controls
- 2 on/off power switches
- motion detector
- Model: AHS627-23
Expires 6/25/2020
That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- available in Brushed Nickel or Bronze
- Walmart matches
- 10 user-programmable passcodes
- physical backup keys
- Model: TL-111
That's the best price we could find by $14.
Update: The price has dropped to $102.34. Buy Now at Amazon
- 130° field-of-view
- 2-way audio
- night vision
- works w/ Google Assistant and Alexa
- Model: KC100P3
That's the best price we could find by $47, outside of other Eufy storefronts. Buy Now at Amazon
- 135° diagonal field of view
- 180-day battery life
- night vision
- IP67 waterproof
- Model: T8831
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- 18-guage steel walls
- 3 numeric cams to set a 3-digit pin
- Model: 65-GG-70
Coupon code "7F5KPWF4" cuts the price by $160, an effective discount of 50% off. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by New Fashion via Amazon.
- 4-channel HD NVR recorder
- 1TB hard drive
- IP66 waterproof rated
- motion detection
Apply coupon code "J9BMLQB2" for a savings of $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by JJC Lighting via Amazon.
- motion lights
- 3 modes
- IP65 waterproof rating
Clip the 10% off on page coupon and apply code "AWXD6CI9" for a savings of $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by BJWiYA via Amazon.
- two-way audio
- 130° wide-angle
- waterproof and dustproof
- includes micro USB charging cable
- motion detection with alerts and recording
- supports cloud storage and TF card storage
- infrared light night vision with 32-foot range
Coupon code "DNHPNBK" drops the price, putting this $79 under the next best price for a refurb. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- A 90-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
- AMD Ryzen 3 2300U 2GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Model: 4LB57UT-ABA
Use coupon code "DNJBLX" to drop it to $19 under the lowest price we could find for a new pair. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- A 1-year warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- IPX5-certified design
- integrated microphone
- 3 ear tip sizes
- 20 hours of backup charge & 15-minute quick charge for 1 hour of use
- Model: JBLFREEXBLKBTAM
That's half off. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- 3-minute cleaning cycle
- 10,000 hour life expectancy
- purports to kill up to 99.9% of germs, viruses, and bacteria
Do some touching-up around the house at a $27 savings. Buy Now at Walmart
- It's available in Smooth & Textured finishes in Chocolate or Redwood.
It's the best price we could find by $13 and the lowest we've seen for any Bug-A-Salt 2.0 model. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Skell Inc. via Amazon
- This price is for Prime members only.
- Uses ordinary table salt to eradicate flies, mosquitoes, roaches, cabbage worms, aphids, stinkbugs, and other pest insects.
- No batteries required
- Model: BS62-LG
They're well-reviewed by Amazon users and marked $8 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by BodybayDirect via Amazon
- silicone construction
- non-toxic; hypoallergenic
- Model: BD11711
Apply coupon code "45ZV8O2M" for a savings of $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Deventorz via Amazon.
- four modes
- 30-minute timer
- Model: XWG-101
