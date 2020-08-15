New
UntilGone · 35 mins ago
Refurb Apple Mac Mini Sandy Bridge Desktop w/ 500GB HDD (2011)
$265 $270
free shipping

Coupon code "155MNI" drops it to $335 off list price. Buy Now at UntilGone

  • A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
  • Intel Core i5-2415M 2.3GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
  • 4GB RAM & 500GB HDD
  • Mac OS X 10.7
  • Model: MC815LL/A
  • Code "155MNI"
  • Expires 8/15/2020
All Deals Mac Mini Desktop Computers UntilGone Apple
Core i5 Popularity: 4/5
