Dell Vostro 15 5590 10th-Gen i5 15.6" Laptop w/ 2GB GPU
$699 $1,284
That's $30 under our mention from last month and a savings of $585 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

  • 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • NVIDIA GeForce MX250 with 2GB graphics card
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: cav155w10p1c5104b
