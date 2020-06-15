You'd pay at least $30 more for a similar item elsewhere. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 25-foot kink-resistant hose
- 35-foot power cord
- on-board soap tank
- 5 spray nozzles
- Model: GPW2300
-
Published 46 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
It's $10 under what you'd pay for a similar power washer without the included accessories. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 20-foot high-pressure hose
- includes low pressure soap applicator and 11" surface cleaner
- 35-foot power cord with inline GFCI for use on all exterior outlets
- designed for use on driveways, sidewalks, patios, and decks
- Model: GPW1804CK
Save on a range of cordless combo kits, power tools, hand tools, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
This promotion includes wide range of already-discounted tools with savings up to $159. Shop Now at Home Depot
Shop garden tools, power tools, bit sets, and more from $13 after savings. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Shipping adds $5.99 or is free with orders of $45 or more. (Many items under $45 also receive free shipping.)
Once you factor in the bonus tool, that's a savings of at least $20, and as much as $80. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Scroll down on the product page to choose your bonus tool from the list provided.
- includes charger & bag
- Model: PSK003
It's the lowest price we could find by $51. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Home Depot offers the same price.
- 78.5 sq-in. cooking surface
- battery operated temperature control fan
- Model: 849103561M
That's the best price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Lowe's
- metric & standard (SAE)
- mix of 10 stubby & 20 standard length wrenches
- 15° offset
- Model: 81331
Save on a selection of patio furniture including dining sets, conversation sets, lounge chairs, throw pillows, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99 or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
That's the best price we could find by $37. Buy Now at Lowe's
- polished chrome
- ratchets, wrenches, sockets, and accessories
- Model: CMMT99206
That's $3 less than Sam's Club. Buy Now at Amazon
- Lowe's charges the same price with in-store pickup.
- It now ships in 5 to 7 days.
- 15" cut path
- dual line auto feed
- Model: 21272
That's $200 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- up to 60 minutes of continuous runtime
- 4.0Ah and 2.0Ah batteries
- 7-position height adjustment
- Model: MO60L423
Sign In or Register