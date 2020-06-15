New
eBay · 21 mins ago
Fellowes Essentials Powershred H-8C 8-Sheet Cross-Cut Personal Shredder
$54 $75
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $6, but most stores charge closer to $85. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by MyOfficeInnovations via eBay.
  • shreds up to 8 sheets of paper at a time
  • works for staples, paper clips, and plastic credit cards
  • safety lock
  • Model: 4684301
