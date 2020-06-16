New
Ends Today
Newegg · 1 hr ago
Refurb Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Kaby Lake i7 1TB 12.3" Windows Tablet w/ 16GB RAM (5th Gen.)
$900 $1,500
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $600, and a very low price for a Surface Pro with 16GB RAM in general. Buy Now at Newegg

Tips
  • It does not include the Type Cover keyboard.
  • A 90-day warranty is provided, but it is unclear who backs it.
Features
  • Intel Core i7-7660U 2.5GHz Kaby Lake quad-core CPU
  • 12.3" 2736x1824 PixelSense touch display
  • 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro
  • Model: FPN-00001
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 14 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Laptops Newegg Microsoft
Core i7 Touchscreen SSD Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register