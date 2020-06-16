That's the lowest price we could find by $600, and a very low price for a Surface Pro with 16GB RAM in general. Buy Now at Newegg
- It does not include the Type Cover keyboard.
- A 90-day warranty is provided, but it is unclear who backs it.
- Intel Core i7-7660U 2.5GHz Kaby Lake quad-core CPU
- 12.3" 2736x1824 PixelSense touch display
- 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
- Model: FPN-00001
-
Expires in 14 hr
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
This is a great opportunity to upgrade your home office with an open-box unit from top brands like Apple, Dell, Microsoft, and more. These units are basically brand new, just without the original retail packaging, so why pay more for a shiny box? Shop Now at Best Buy
Save on small accessories from $3, PC games from $13, iPad cases from $26, laptops from $109, and tablets from $143. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping is free with orders of $35 or more. (It starts at $3.99 below that, although curbside pickup may also be available.)
Save on Dell, HP, Lenovo, MSI, and more. Prices start at $839. Shop Now at Target
Stock up on anything you may need for your home work space- from laptops to keyboards, printers, monitors, routers, desks, office chairs, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Save on bookshelf speakers, floorstanding, Atmos, and center channels, with prices from $59. Shop Now at Newegg
- Prices are as marked.
Save on laptops, PC components, cell phones, and more. Shop Now at Newegg
- Select items receive additional discounts via coupons as listed on the landing page.
- The majority of items within the sale ship for free.
That's the best deal we could find by $130 and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Newegg
- Available in Elongated or Round.
- side control panel
- heated seat
- air dryer
- Model: BB-800
That's a $70 low and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Newegg
- Available in Black or Gray.
- Google Assistant
- Bluetooth 4.2; 802.11ac
- Model: HKCITATION100BLKAM
Customize your Xbox One controller with more than one billion possible color combinations. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
That's half off and the best price we've seen for this service, outside of the $1/month upgrade for existing Gold members. Buy Now at Best Buy
- This is redeemed as a digital code received via email.
- Includes Xbox Live Gold and access to over 100 games for the Xbox One and Windows 10 PCs
That's the best price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Rakuten
- Sold by AntOnline via Rakuten
- Includes digital versions of Fortnite, Sea of Thieves, and Minecraft.
Coupon code "LOAD10" cuts $10 off. Buy Now at Rakuten
- Sold by LoadUp Gifts via Rakuten.
Sign In or Register