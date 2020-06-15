That's $100 off list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 2160p (4K) resolution
- HDR + HDR10
- Android TV
- 4 HDMI inputs
- compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa
- Model: 65H9G
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 2/5
