New
Ends Today
B&H Photo Video · 43 mins ago
Pelican Right-Angle Rechargeable Flashlight
$50 $125
free shipping

That's the best we could find by $19, although most merchants charge significantly more. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 20 / 385 / 948 lumens output
  • right-angle orientation with clip
  • low, high, boost & flash modes
  • maximum runtime 50 hours
  • Model: 3310R-RA
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 19 hr
    Published 43 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Flashlights & Lighting B&H Photo Video Pelican Products
Staff Pick Father's Day Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register